Charter Communications downgraded at Bernstein on competittion concerns
Jul. 12, 2021 7:30 AM ETCharter Communications, Inc. (CHTR)TMUS, CHTRBy: Kim Khan, SA News Editor
- Bernstein is cutting its rating on Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) to Market Perform from Outperform but at the same time expresses confidence in the fundamentals.
- Charter is down 0.4% in premarket trading.
- "This is hard," Bernstein says. "We remain convicted about Charter's business plans, financial strategies, and structural competitive position in most of the US. We think that supply growth in the medium-term should not dramatically change Charter's FCF/share trajectory."
- "In a low interest rate world, Charter's 5.2% 2021 levered FCF yield seems reasonable, and since we expect double digit FCF/share growth over the next five years, we continue to see a capital appreciation opportunity in the stock," it adds.
- But it says increased competition from T-Mobile (NASDAQ:TMUS) will mean negative revisions to consensus Ineternet net additions and expects "pockets of elevated competition from AT&T Fiber to pressure ARPU modestly and cap net add forecasts."
- Recently, Charter made UBS' list of most crowded stocks.