Nano-X Imaging signs agreement for deploying systems in Nigeria
Jul. 12, 2021 7:26 AM ETNano-X Imaging Ltd. (NNOX)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor6 Comments
- Foraying into the West African market, Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX) inked an exclusive distribution deal with EiLEENO Pharma for deploying Nanox's medical imaging services in Nigeria.
- Both the companies will collaborate on the deployment and operation of 1K Nanox Systems comprised of the Nanox.ARC and the Nanox.CLOUD.
- The goal is to improve the standard of care in Nigeria through significantly increased availability of medical imaging for the benefit of patients across the country.
- Under agreement terms, EiLEENO Pharma will commit to a minimum annual service fee to Nanox.
- The agreement has an initial term of four years and is renewable for an additional term of four years with both parties' mutual consent.
- "West Africa is one of the prime target markets for us. The agreement with EiLEENO Pharma will allow us to support Nigeria's population, enabling the nation to run high-volume screening campaigns cross-country," chairman & CEO Ran Poliakine commented.
- Shares trading 1.3% higher premarket