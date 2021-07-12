DouYu officially terminates merger agreement with Huya
Jul. 12, 2021 7:31 AM ETHUYA Inc. (HUYA), DOYU, TCEHY, TCTZF, TMETME, HUYA, TCEHY, DOYUBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor17 Comments
- To abide by the SAMR decision, DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU) -1.28% premarket, announced that Huya, Tiger Company Ltd., a wholly owned subsidiary of Huya (NYSE:HUYA) -1.4% premarket, DouYu, and Nectarine Investment Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of Tencent Holdings (OTCPK:TCEHY) has officially terminated merger agreement, dated October 12, 2020.
- Last week, the State Administration for Market Regulation of the People's Republic of China (SAMR), has blocked the planned deal to restrict the competition in the video game-streaming market in China.
- The board of directors of DouYu also cancels cash dividend of $60M which was to be paid on or around at the closing of the Merger.
- SAMR to order Tencent Music (NYSE:TME) to give up exclusive music rights.