Novo Nordisk inks purchase deal for Prothena’s ATTR amyloidosis program

Jul. 12, 2021 7:31 AM ETNovo Nordisk A/S (NVO), PRTANVO, PRTABy: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor
  • Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) and Novo Nordisk (NYSE:NVO) have entered into a purchase agreement under which Novo Nordisk has acquired Prothena’s clinical stage antibody PRX004 and broader ATTR amyloidosis program.
  • PRX004 is a phase 2 ready anti-amyloid immunotherapy designed to deplete the amyloid deposits that are associated with the disease pathology of ATTR amyloidosis.
  • Under the terms of the definitive purchase agreement, Novo Nordisk acquires Prothena’s wholly-owned subsidiary and gains full worldwide rights to the intellectual property and related rights of Prothena’s ATTR amyloidosis business and pipeline.
  • Prothena is eligible to receive milestone payments totalling up to $1.2B including $100M in upfront and near-term milestone payments.
  • Novo Nordisk will initially focus on the clinical development of PRX004 in ATTR cardiomyopathy - an underdiagnosed and potentially fatal form of ATTR amyloidosis characterized by build-up of amyloid deposits in cardiac tissue.
