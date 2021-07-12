Canadian Solar wins Colombia's first utility-scale battery storage project

Jul. 12, 2021 7:36 AM ETCanadian Solar Inc. (CSIQ)CSIQBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor5 Comments

Workman standing on the ground trying to fasten solar batteries together, installing process
anatoliy_gleb/iStock via Getty Images

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.