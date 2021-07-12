Canadian Solar wins Colombia's first utility-scale battery storage project
Jul. 12, 2021 7:36 AM ETCanadian Solar Inc. (CSIQ)CSIQBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor5 Comments
- Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) +1.2% pre-market following news that it was awarded the Colombia's first utility-scale battery storage project.
- The company says the project will consist of a 45 MWh lithium-ion battery energy storage system which is expected to reach commercial operation by June 2023.
- The project is granted with a 15-year revenue structure with the Colombian government and is indexed to the country's producer price index.
- Canadian Solar and JinkoSolar recently announced plans to list shares on the Shanghai Stock Exchange's STAR Market.