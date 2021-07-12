Flora Growth’s Food and Beverage division inks distribution pact with Colombia’s largest food distributor Tropi
Jul. 12, 2021 8:04 AM ETFlora Growth Corp. (FLGC)FLGCBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Flora Growth's (NASDAQ:FLGC) food and beverage division, Kasa Wholefoods Company has signed an initial one-year distribution agreement to supply food products to Importaciones y Asesorias Tropi (Tropi).
- The agreement expects to generate up to $10M in expected annual sales.
- Tropi reaches over 130,000 distribution points across 38 cities in Colombia.
- The agreement exemplifies Flora Growth’s strategy of building out its distribution channels and sales relationships utilizing high-quality traditional CPG products, with the near-term opportunity to incorporate cannabinoid-containing products to maximize the value of the relationship and amplify revenue growth.
- Kasa Wholefoods anticipates this initial agreement to generate additional sales of its CBD and hemp portfolio, expects sales to reach ~$2M per month.
- Further, Flora Growth will be hosting live fireside discussion highlighting recent developments between President & CEO, Luis Merchan, Chief Revenue Officer, Jason Warnock, and Lead Scientific Advisor, Dr. Annabelle Manalo-Morgan on Thursday, July 15th at 1:00 pm ET.
- Shares are up 5.19% PM.