Flora Growth’s Food and Beverage division inks distribution pact with Colombia’s largest food distributor Tropi

Jul. 12, 2021 8:04 AM ETFlora Growth Corp. (FLGC)FLGCBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor1 Comment

Businessman pressing contract on a screen, concept about business
NicoElNino/iStock via Getty Images

  • Flora Growth's (NASDAQ:FLGC) food and beverage division, Kasa Wholefoods Company has signed an initial one-year distribution agreement to supply food products to Importaciones y Asesorias Tropi (Tropi).
  • The agreement expects to generate up to $10M in expected annual sales.
  • Tropi reaches over 130,000 distribution points across 38 cities in Colombia.
  • The agreement exemplifies Flora Growth’s strategy of building out its distribution channels and sales relationships utilizing high-quality traditional CPG products, with the near-term opportunity to incorporate cannabinoid-containing products to maximize the value of the relationship and amplify revenue growth.
  • Kasa Wholefoods anticipates this initial agreement to generate additional sales of its CBD and hemp portfolio, expects sales to reach ~$2M per month.
  • Further, Flora Growth will be hosting live fireside discussion highlighting recent developments between President & CEO, Luis Merchan, Chief Revenue Officer, Jason Warnock, and Lead Scientific Advisor, Dr. Annabelle Manalo-Morgan on Thursday, July 15th at 1:00 pm ET.
  • Shares are up 5.19% PM.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.