N-able prices $225M private placement, proceeds to be distributed to SolarWinds
Jul. 12, 2021 8:13 AM ETSolarWinds Corporation (SWI)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) and its subsidiary N-able (NABL) announced that the latter has entered into a definitive agreement with certain institutional accredited investors for a private placement financing.
- On transaction closure, N-able will receive gross proceeds of ~$225M on the issuance of 20.6M shares to be sold at $10.91/share.
- Transaction closure is scheduled for July 19.
- Net proceeds will be distributed to SolarWinds who plans to use it for distribution to its stockholders and/or pay down its existing third-party indebtedness.
- While N-able will not retain any net proceeds, the amount is currently estimated at $216M.
- SWI shares trading 0.3% higher premarket