KalVista Pharma's KVD900 slows progression, accelerates resolution of attacks in HAE patients

Jul. 12, 2021 8:15 AM ETKalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (KALV)KALVBy: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor
  • KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) presents data for its oral drug candidates at the European Academy of Allergy and Clinical Immunology (EAACI) Congress.
  • Data presentations include Phase 2 data for KVD900 for oral on-demand treatment of hereditary angioedema (HAE) attacks.
  • The presented data supports the topline results reported in February 2021.
  • KalVista presented four other posters at EAACI related to the HAE, as well as preclinical data from other oral molecules.
  • Poster Title: Prevalence of hereditary angioedema with normal C1-inhibitor (nC1-HAE) in U.S.
  • The estimated prevalence for nC1-HAE was 0.44 per 100,000, accounting for up to 16.4%-22.7% of the total HAE population.
  • Poster Title: Oral plasma kallikrein inhibitor KV998052 improves arterial blood oxygenation in a murine model of acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS)
  • Recent data support the association of kallikrein-kinin activation and bradykinin generation with SARS-CoV-2 induced ARDS.
  • Pretreatment of mice with orally administered KV998052 was associated with significantly improved blood oxygenation in mice with HCI induced ARDS compared with mice receiving vehicle.
  • Pharmacological inhibition of plasma kallikrein (PKa) provides a therapeutic opportunity to improve arterial blood oxygenation in ARDS.
  • Poster Title: Selective oral Factor XIIa inhibitor KV998083 protects mice against captopril induced vascular leakage and cleavage of high molecular weight kininogen
  • In the study, FactorXII knockout mice were fully protected against captopril-induced leakage.
  • KV998083 achieved protection of kininogen in plasma.
  • These preclinical results suggest that Factor XIIa inhibition may prevent bradykinin-induced angioedema.
