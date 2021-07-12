Chevron may permanently shut down Pasadena refinery FCC - Reuters
Jul. 12, 2021 8:17 AM ET By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
- Chevron (NYSE:CVX) is considering permanently closing the gasoline producing fluidic catalytic cracker at its 112K bbl/day Pasadena refinery in Texas as part of a possible reconfiguration of the plant, Reuters reports.
- Idling the already-shut FCC would be part of converting the refinery on the Houston Ship Channel to a simpler hydroskimming configuration, according to the report.
- The FCC was shut on June 1 by a malfunction that knocked the unit out of operation, and the company now is deciding whether a repair makes sense, according to the report.
- Chevron has said it is looking for ways to expand processing of light-tight oil it produces from the Permian Basin to supply retail locations along the Gulf of Mexico.
- Chevron CFO Pierre Breber recently said the company has no plans to reduce its oil and gas business in favor of more wind and solar energy.