Chevron may permanently shut down Pasadena refinery FCC - Reuters

Jul. 12, 2021 8:17 AM ETChevron Corporation (CVX)CVXBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor16 Comments

Oil Refinery, Chemical & Petrochemical plant
zorazhuang/E+ via Getty Images

  • Chevron (NYSE:CVX) is considering permanently closing the gasoline producing fluidic catalytic cracker at its 112K bbl/day Pasadena refinery in Texas as part of a possible reconfiguration of the plant, Reuters reports.
  • Idling the already-shut FCC would be part of converting the refinery on the Houston Ship Channel to a simpler hydroskimming configuration, according to the report.
  • The FCC was shut on June 1 by a malfunction that knocked the unit out of operation, and the company now is deciding whether a repair makes sense, according to the report.
  • Chevron has said it is looking for ways to expand processing of light-tight oil it produces from the Permian Basin to supply retail locations along the Gulf of Mexico.
  • Chevron CFO Pierre Breber recently said the company has no plans to reduce its oil and gas business in favor of more wind and solar energy.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.