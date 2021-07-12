Verso gains after getting non-binding offer for $20/share from Atlas Holdings

  • Verso Corp. (NYSE:VRS) rose 8.9% in premarket trading after Atlas Holdings disclosed a preliminary, non-binding offer of $20/share for the company in an 13D filing.
  • The offer is subject to due diligence and negotiation, according to the filing. The $20/share offer represents a 16% premium to Verso's Friday closing price.
  • Atlas owns about 2.7M shares or an over 9% stake in Verso, according to the filing.
  • Verso has faced pressure from activists investors including Atlas since December 2019.
  • In May, Verso commenced a $55M modified Dutch auction tender offer.
