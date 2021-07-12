Silo Pharma inks research agreement with University of Maryland
Jul. 12, 2021 8:24 AM ETSilo Pharma, Inc. (SILO)SILOBy: SA News Team
- Silo Pharma (OTCQB:SILO) has entered into a Scientific Research Agreement with the University of Maryland, Baltimore.
- The main objective of the study is to evaluate the pharmacokinetics of dexamethasone delivered to arthritic rats via liposomes, the company said.
- "This study will not only allow us to study the efficacy of the homing peptides but will help establish our hypothesis that we can not only target parts of the body but can lower toxicity and help keep healthy organs unexposed to therapeutics," CEO Eric Weisblum said.