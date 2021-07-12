FDA approves Janssen's Darzalex Faspro combo in multiple myeloma

Jul. 12, 2021 8:24 AM ETJohnson & Johnson (JNJ)HALO, JNJBy: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • The Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) announces FDA approval of Darzalex Faspro (daratumumab and hyaluronidase-fihj) in combination with pomalidomide and dexamethasone (Pd) for the treatment of adult patients with multiple myeloma who have received at least one prior line of therapy, including lenalidomide and a proteasome inhibitor.
  • The approval follows the regulatory submission to the FDA in November 2020 and marks the sixth indication for Darzalex Faspro in the treatment of multiple myeloma.
  • In August 2012, Janssen Biotech and Genmab A/S inked agreement, which granted Janssen an exclusive license to develop, manufacture and commercialize daratumumab.
  • Darzalex Faspro is co-formulated with recombinant human hyaluronidase PH20, Halozyme's (NASDAQ:HALO) ENHANZE drug delivery technology.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.