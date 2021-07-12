FDA approves Janssen's Darzalex Faspro combo in multiple myeloma
Jul. 12, 2021
- The Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) announces FDA approval of Darzalex Faspro (daratumumab and hyaluronidase-fihj) in combination with pomalidomide and dexamethasone (Pd) for the treatment of adult patients with multiple myeloma who have received at least one prior line of therapy, including lenalidomide and a proteasome inhibitor.
- The approval follows the regulatory submission to the FDA in November 2020 and marks the sixth indication for Darzalex Faspro in the treatment of multiple myeloma.
- In August 2012, Janssen Biotech and Genmab A/S inked agreement, which granted Janssen an exclusive license to develop, manufacture and commercialize daratumumab.
- Darzalex Faspro is co-formulated with recombinant human hyaluronidase PH20, Halozyme's (NASDAQ:HALO) ENHANZE drug delivery technology.