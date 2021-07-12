Restaurant stocks Cheesecake Factory and Brinker International called attractive by Raymond James ahead of earnings
Jul. 12, 2021 8:26 AM ETBrinker International, Inc. (EAT), CAKEBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor4 Comments
- Raymond James sees an opportunity for investors in undervalued full-service restaurant stocks.
- Analyst Brian Vaccaro and team call out attractive entry points on Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) and Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) in particular, with each down more than 20% from recent highs. Both stocks are upgraded to Outperform ratings from Market Perform.
- "We believe many full service restaurant stocks are worth a fresh look as the group's pullback through 2Q has created (once again) attractive valuation entry points ahead of what we expect will be a very strong 2Q earnings season. The industry’s strong sales recovery that emerged since mid-March sustained through 2Q, and seemed to accelerate a bit moving through June."
- Cheesecake Factory sales are noted to have strengthened further through June driven in part to a large exposure to California and Northeast markets that have seen strong improvement.
- Raymond James assigns a price target on Brinker of $75 to rep 225 upside and $60 PT on Cheesecake Factory to rep 16% upside.
- EAT is up 2.45% in premarket action and CAKE is 1.86% higher.
- Compare Brinker and Cheesecake Factory side by side.