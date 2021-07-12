KPS Capital Partners to acquire controlling stake in Tate & Lyle's Primary Products Business
Jul. 12, 2021 8:28 AM ETTate & Lyle plc (TATYY)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Through a newly formed company (NewCo), KPS Capital Partners entered into a definitive purchase agreement with Tate & Lyle (OTCQX:TATYY) for acquiring a controlling stake in its Primary Products business in North America and Latin America and its interests in the Almidones Mexicanos S.A de C.V and DuPont Tate & Lyle Bio-Products joint ventures for an enterprise value of $1.7B.
- KPS and Tate & Lyle, through affiliates, will each own ~50% of NewCo with KPS having board and operational control.
- Transaction closure expected in 1Q22.
- Primary Products Business generates annual revenue of ~$2.3B and is a provider of nutritive sweeteners, industrial starches, acidulants and other corn-derived products in North America and Brazil.