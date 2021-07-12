PAE bags $30M task order on contract field team maintenance services contract
Jul. 12, 2021
- PAE (NASDAQ:PAE) has been awarded a task order on the Contract Field Teams' Maintenance Services Contract for aviation maintenance and logistics supporting the U.S. Army's 1106th Theater Aviation Sustainment Maintenance Group in Fresno, California.
- The task order is valued at up to $30M if all options are exercised.
- Under the contract, PAE will provide automated logistics support, maintenance and repair of U.S. Army aircraft and equipment in the 1106th TASMG support region and services for the Army's National Maintenance Program.
- The work has a base period through June 2022 that may be extended to June 2024 through two one-year options.