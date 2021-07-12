Hot Stocks: SPCE launches Branson into space; DIS scores with Black Widow; DOYU, HUYA merger blocked
Jul. 12, 2021 8:53 AM ETHUYA, DOYU, CLDX, DIS, SPCE, AMZNBy: Brian Stewart, SA News Editor8 Comments
- Richard Branson made it into space. Beating Amazon's (NASDAQ:AMZN) Jeff Bezos, who is scheduled to make his flight later this month, Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) launched a fully crewed spaceflight over the weekend, including its billionaire founder Branson onboard.
- Disney (NYSE:DIS) achieved its own kind of successful mission over the weekend. The company's Black Widow release brought in more money in its opening weekend than any movie since the start of the pandemic.
- Celldex (NASDAQ:CLDX) posted substantial gains before the opening bell, thanks to strong early-stage data for an experimental treatment. Meanwhile, both DouYu (NASDAQ:DOYU) and Huya (NYSE:HUYA) fell in pre-market action on the news that China has blocked a merger between the two companies.
- Virgin Galactic launched its high-profile spaceflight on Saturday. The test mission, officially the 22nd flight of the VSS Unity, had the formal mission of testing the cabin and customer experience. SPCE experienced a double-digit pop on the news, though it gave back most of that as the open approached. The stock was eventually up about 2% in pre-market trading.
- Despite the successful headline-grabbing mission, Bank of America remains skeptical of SPCE's valuation. "We see the risk-reward as more skewed to the downside," analyst Ronald Epstein wrote in a note. "We believe the current valuation more than reflects the underlying financial fundamentals."
- Disney's newest Marvel release posted an $80-million haul at the box office this week. More than that, the company revealed that Black Widow added another $60 million in streaming revenue.
- Celldex reported updated trial results from a study of its experimental CDX-0159. The company is testing the treatment for a potentially debilitating skin condition called inducible urticaria. Prompted by the news, shares jumped nearly 42% in Monday's pre-market.
- China determined that a combination between DouYu and Huya would restrict competition in the video game-streaming market. As a result, DOYU and HUYA both slipped nearly 1% before the bell.