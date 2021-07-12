Osisko Gold forecasts Q2 revenues above consensus

  • Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) reports preliminary Q2 revenues of C$57.2M, ahead of the C$54.2M analyst consensus estimate, and preliminary cost of sales excluding depletion of C$10.1M, resulting a record operating cash margin of C$47.1M.
  • Excluding offtakes, Osisko says its Q2 operating cash margin for royalties and streams was 94%.
  • The company says it earned 20,178 attributable gold equiv. oz. in the quarter, excluding the Renard diamond stream.
  • Osisko says it expects a strong H2 with the start-up of the Santana mine and increasing deliveries from the Eagle mine.
  • Osisko reported Q1 revenues totaling C$66.9M.
