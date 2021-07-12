Osisko Gold forecasts Q2 revenues above consensus
Jul. 12, 2021 8:57 AM ETOsisko Gold Royalties Ltd (OR)ORBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
- Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) reports preliminary Q2 revenues of C$57.2M, ahead of the C$54.2M analyst consensus estimate, and preliminary cost of sales excluding depletion of C$10.1M, resulting a record operating cash margin of C$47.1M.
- Excluding offtakes, Osisko says its Q2 operating cash margin for royalties and streams was 94%.
- The company says it earned 20,178 attributable gold equiv. oz. in the quarter, excluding the Renard diamond stream.
- Osisko says it expects a strong H2 with the start-up of the Santana mine and increasing deliveries from the Eagle mine.
- Osisko reported Q1 revenues totaling C$66.9M.