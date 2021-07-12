Scopus Bio names Dr. Alan Horsager as President following acquisition of immunotherapy firm

Jul. 12, 2021 9:01 AM ETScopus BioPharma Inc. (SCPS)SCPSBy: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor
  • Scopus BioPharma (NASDAQ:SCPS) announces a new appointment following acquisition of immunotherapy company, Olimmune.
  • Alan Horsager, Ph.D., President and CEO of Olimmune, was appointed President of Scopus with responsibility for overseeing the development of the Company’s immuno-oncology pipeline.
  • In his new role, Dr. Horsager assumes certain responsibilities of Ashish P. Sanghrajka.
  • Dr. Horsager previously served as the Director of LA BioSpace at Cal State LA, the university’s initiative to promote bioscience venture creation in Los Angeles.
  • Previously, Dr. Horsager co-founded and served as a senior executive of two biotechnology companies and also served as a Research Assistant Professor at the University of Southern California.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.