Scopus Bio names Dr. Alan Horsager as President following acquisition of immunotherapy firm
Jul. 12, 2021 9:01 AM ETScopus BioPharma Inc. (SCPS)SCPSBy: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor
- Scopus BioPharma (NASDAQ:SCPS) announces a new appointment following acquisition of immunotherapy company, Olimmune.
- Alan Horsager, Ph.D., President and CEO of Olimmune, was appointed President of Scopus with responsibility for overseeing the development of the Company’s immuno-oncology pipeline.
- In his new role, Dr. Horsager assumes certain responsibilities of Ashish P. Sanghrajka.
- Dr. Horsager previously served as the Director of LA BioSpace at Cal State LA, the university’s initiative to promote bioscience venture creation in Los Angeles.
- Previously, Dr. Horsager co-founded and served as a senior executive of two biotechnology companies and also served as a Research Assistant Professor at the University of Southern California.