Nasdaq rises and Dow Jones slips as megacaps climb and cyclicals stall
Jul. 12, 2021 9:38 AM ETS&P 500 Index (SP500)XLF, XLE, XLK, SP500, DJI, COMP.INDBy: Kim Khan, SA News Editor
- The stock market is mixed, with Big Tech having its outsize impact but value sectors struggling as yields edge lower.
- The Nasdaq (COMP.IND) +0.4% is higher with all the Big Six megacaps in the green early.
- Bernstein analyst Toni Sacconaghi came out with a note today advising investors to overweight the FAAMGs.
- "For the first time since 2013, FAAMG stocks are collectively trading at below the average tech multiple, but growth expectations remain higher than overall tech," he writes.
- The Dow (DJI) -0.4% is lagging with Goldman and Boeing the biggest drags and the S&P (SP500) -0.1% is having a tough time finding direction as investors get ready for earnings reports to rev up this week.
- Stellar second-quarter earnings predictions are likely understating actual results, Jonathan Golub, Credit Suisse chief equity strategist, writes.
- "Results have topped estimates by 20% over the past 4 quarters," Golub says. "Although a small sample set, 2Q early reporters are beating by 16%."
- The 10-year Treasury yield is down 1 basis point to 1.35%.
- Info Tech (NYSEARCA:XLK) is the top performing S&P sectors, while Energy (NYSEARCA:XLE) and Financials (NYSEARCA:XLF) are at the bottom.
- Virgin Galactic has reversed premarket gains after Richard Branson's successful flight and is now down 5% with a volatility halt after filing to sell stock.
- See more stocks making big moves early.