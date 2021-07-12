Nasdaq rises and Dow Jones slips as megacaps climb and cyclicals stall

Jul. 12, 2021 9:38 AM ETS&P 500 Index (SP500)XLF, XLE, XLK, SP500, DJI, COMP.INDBy: Kim Khan, SA News Editor

Spencer Platt/Getty Images News

  • The stock market is mixed, with Big Tech having its outsize impact but value sectors struggling as yields edge lower.
  • The Nasdaq (COMP.IND) +0.4% is higher with all the Big Six megacaps in the green early.
  • Bernstein analyst Toni Sacconaghi came out with a note today advising investors to overweight the FAAMGs.
  • "For the first time since 2013, FAAMG stocks are collectively trading at below the average tech multiple, but growth expectations remain higher than overall tech," he writes.
  • The Dow (DJI) -0.4% is lagging with Goldman and Boeing the biggest drags and the S&P (SP500) -0.1% is having a tough time finding direction as investors get ready for earnings reports to rev up this week.
  • Stellar second-quarter earnings predictions are likely understating actual results, Jonathan Golub, Credit Suisse chief equity strategist, writes.
  • "Results have topped estimates by 20% over the past 4 quarters," Golub says. "Although a small sample set, 2Q early reporters are beating by 16%."
  • The 10-year Treasury yield is down 1 basis point to 1.35%.
  • Info Tech (NYSEARCA:XLK) is the top performing S&P sectors, while Energy (NYSEARCA:XLE) and Financials (NYSEARCA:XLF) are at the bottom.
  • Virgin Galactic has reversed premarket gains after Richard Branson's successful flight and is now down 5% with a volatility halt after filing to sell stock.
  • See more stocks making big moves early.
