Dosing gets underway in GlycoMimetics' uproleselan combination leukemia study
Jul. 12, 2021 9:16 AM ETGlycoMimetics, Inc. (GLYC)GLYCBy: SA News Team
- GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) announces that dosing has started in the study of a combination of the company's uproleselan in treating certain patients with acute myeloid leukemia (AML).
- The investigator-sponsored trial by University of California (UC) Davis Comprehensive Cancer Center is evaluating the triple combination of uproleselan, venetoclax and azacitidine for the treatment of older or unfit patients with treatment-naïve AML.
- The goal of the two-part trial is first to determine a recommended Phase 2 dose, and then to explore efficacy in a dose expansion cohort.
- Up to 31 patients will be enrolled, and a preliminary/interim readout is expected in 2022, the company said.
- Shares down 3% premarket.