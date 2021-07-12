Drive Shack gains pre-market on Rory McIlroy's investment deal
- Drive Shack (NYSE:DS) is trading higher pre-market after signing an agreement with professional golfer Rory McIlroy and his team's investment partnership, Symphony Ventures, for a strategic investment in its new golf experience, Puttery.
- Symphony Ventures has committed at least $10M to be invested over three years in Puttery, for a 10% equity stake of each Puttery venue being planned through 2023 at a price equal to 10% of the total building cost for each venue.
- It will begin investing with the first Puttery location near Dallas, Texas and continue pouring investments on a venue-by-venue basis until it has met the commitment amount. Thereafter, Symphony Ventures will hold options to invest in all future Puttery venues opening by the end of 2023 under the same terms.
- Symphony Ventures will receive a pro-rata cash distribution of venue net cash flows equal to the 10% stake on a quarterly basis. It may also opt to deposit cash returns into a capital account for future investments. From 2024, the group may opt to convert all or part of venue ownership into common equity of Drive Shack.
- Drive Shack plans to open or nearly complete seven Puttery venues by end-2021. McIlroy commented on the deal, "I look forward to the opening of our first Puttery venues this summer in both Dallas and Charlotte and am committed to investing in the growth and development of future Puttery venues, contributing to their success in the coming years."
- DS +4.17% premarket