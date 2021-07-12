Enrollment underway in Arcutis Bio's late-stage study of roflumilast foam in seborrheic dermatitis

Jul. 12, 2021 9:19 AM ETArcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (ARQT)ARQTBy: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor
  • Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) announces enrollment of the first patient in its single Phase 3 clinical trial evaluating topical roflumilast foam (ARQ-154) as a potential treatment for seborrheic dermatitis.
  • The Phase 3 STRATUM (STudy of Roflumilast foam Applied Topically for the redUction of seborrheic derMatitis) will evaluate safety and efficacy of roflumilast 0.3% foam administered once-daily in approx. 450 subjects ages nine and older.
  • The primary endpoint is the proportion of subjects achieving Investigator Global Assessment (IGA) success, defined as an IGA score of “clear” or “almost clear” plus a 2-point improvement at eight weeks.
  • In January 2021, following successful FDA meeting, the company advanced roflumilast foam into Phase 3 study in seborrheic dermatitis.
