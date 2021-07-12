Mohamed El-Erian: Market drivers will get a test this week from earnings; inflation, Fed will be in focus
Jul. 12, 2021 9:37 AM ETBy: Brian Stewart, SA News Editor
- Mohamed El-Erian, the former CEO of PIMCO and a current chief economic adviser at Allianz, said Monday that the release of earnings results this week will provide a test of the main drivers behind the most recent rally in stock prices.
- El-Erian told CNBC that he expected firms to report substantial growth when they announce their quarterly results. However, he believes investors should key in on signs of inflation and hints at whether the Federal Reserve will have to rethink its "pedal to the metal" approach to monetary policy.
- The famed investor, who now also serves as the President of Queens' College, Cambridge, argued that the key metric for most companies will be whether their cost structure is rising. This will provide a clue at the extent of inflationary pressures, he said.
- Asked about a Biden administration plan to create a global minimum corporate tax rate, El-Erian said he expected some system to get approved as a result of the effort.
- El-Erian noted that such an agreement should benefit the U.S. because its tax rates already sit above the suggested minimum. Other countries, like Ireland, would have to increase their rates under the plan, making the U.S. more competitive, he said.
- However, there could be a heated debate on the measure in the U.S., El-Erian predicted, as politicians take the tax-rate discussion as part of a broader confrontation between capital and labor.
