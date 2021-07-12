Animal health ratings change at Guggenheim; Celldex up with positive views on trial data - today’s analyst action
IDEXX downgraded Heska, Covetrus upgraded at Guggenheim
- With its mid-year rating changes, Guggenheim makes no adjustments to its positive views on animal health space. However, noting the bullish prospects in diagnostics, the analysts have upgraded Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) and Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) to buy from neutral.
- Yet, they have downgraded IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX). They cite the need for a better entry point, arguing that that the company’s market cap now exceeds seven times the industry’s total addressable market. IDEXX shares have lost ~2.3% in the pre-market
- Heska’s relative valuation to IDEXX on an EV/ revenue basis and Covetrus’ relative valuation to the industry are cited as reasons for their upgrades. The price targets at $280.00 per share for Heska and $30.00 per share for Covetrus imply premia of ~18.1% and ~14.9%, respectively.
- Seeing a valuation gap with Elanco, the firm has kept the buy rating of Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) unchanged. In May, Barclays had positive views on recent management changes at Zoetis.
Celldex extends gains with positive views on trial results
- Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) gained over a third on Friday after the close in reaction to the company’s post-market announcement of updated early-stage data for CDX-0159 in two types of chronic inducible urticaria.
- The shares have extended the gains today with a ~32.0% rise in the pre-market with positive comments from Wall Street. Encouraged by the company’s early clinical updates, H.C. Wainwright analyst Joseph Pantginis has upped the Celldex price target to $50.00 from $36.00 per share, indicating a premium of ~54.3%. Buy rating was maintained.
- While the data are from an early-stage trial, they have the potential to build a transformational profile, Pantginis wrote, arguing that there are no approved therapies for chronic inducible urticaria currently.
- Meanwhile, Cantor Fitzgerald analyst Kristen Kluska with an overweight rating, noted: “The 95% complete response rate (n=19) exceeded our expectations, and appear to show significant benefits in terms of time to onset and durability.” Kluska’s price target of $35.00 per share implies a premium of ~8.0%.
- In March, Celldex announced the interim data from the trial showing a complete response of 80%.
Initiations
- Lyell Immunopharma (NASDAQ:LYEL) has risen ~3.2% in the pre-market after Bank of America initiated the coverage of the stock with a buy rating. The price target of $25.00 per share implies a premium of ~57.4%.
- The analysts led by Geoff Meacham detail how the company has overcome the challenges in the development of cell therapies for solid tumors with the use of its therapeutic platform, which according to them has the potential to unveil a market worth more than $1B.
- Despite its early-stage pipeline, the analysts expect that first clinical data expected in 2022 “to further derisk the platform and drive value for the stock.”
- Meacham and the team also have positive views on the company management led by founder and Chairman Dr. Rick Klausner.
- Meanwhile, Goldman Sachs has initiated its coverage of Lyell with a buy rating. The price target of ~$30.00 indicates a premium of ~88.9%. Lyell dropped more than 10% on its trading debut last month.
- Convey Health trades ~5.3% higher after Bank of America initiated coverage with a buy rating and a $15.00 per share target, implying a premium of ~51.8%.
- Despite its broad customer base with nearly 160 payers on board, Convey’s opportunity to “upsell within its existing base remains significant,” the analysts led by Michael Cherny wrote, citing the company’s low penetration rate and potential to further expand the customer base.
- Convey Health went public in January and Seeking Alpha contributor Donovan Jones was bullish on the stock noting its higher growth, the generating of operating profits with earnings close to the break-even point.
Clover Health is flat despite the second downgrade
- Meanwhile, despite its second downgrade from Wall Street, meme stock, Clover Health (NASDAQ:CLOV) continues to trade flat in the pre-market.
Morphic to take on Takeda with IBD therapy: Jefferies
- After Morphic Holding (NASDAQ:MORF) showed a dose-dependent effect of MORF-057 in a Phase 1 trial for inflammatory bowel disease (IBD), Jefferies analyst Michael J. Yee thinks that the company’s lead asset for ulcerative colitis is “performing at or above expectations.”
- With the ability to offer an oral drug for a condition targeted by Takeda’s Entyvio injection, which generates more than $3B in annual sales, Morphic remains an attractive firm with a potential blockbuster medication for IBD, Yee wrote.
- Yee has a buy rating on the stock, and the price target of $115.00 per share indicates a premium of ~87.7%.
- In March, Morphic announced positive interim results from its Phase 1 clinical trial of MORF-057 in IBD.
