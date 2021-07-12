Middleby announces acquisition of Novy

Jul. 12, 2021 9:26 AM ETThe Middleby Corporation (MIDD)MIDDBy: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
  • The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) has acquired Belgium-based premium residential appliance brand Novy.
  • Novy manufactures premium residential ventilation hoods and cooktops. It generates sales of ~$90M annually and EBITDA margins in excess of 20%.
  • The acquisition will expand the Middleby Residential offerings in the built-in residential segment and increase its international presence in the premium residential kitchen equipment market.
  • Tim FitzGerald, Middleby CEO, said, " The introduction of the Novy brand and products into the U.S. and U.K. markets, where Middleby Residential is well-established, will further accelerate the company’s sales."
  • MIDD +0.33% pre-market
