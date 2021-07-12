Another Credit Suisse compliance executive leaves in wake of Archegos

Jul. 12, 2021

Andrew Burton/Getty Images News

  • Following the twin collapses of Archegos Capital and Greensill Capital, Credit Suisse (NYSE:CS) continues to reshape its executive suite as the chief compliance officer of its Swiss bank leaves.
  • Floriana Scarlato, head of compliance at Swiss Universal Bank since March 1, will leave, effective immediately. She also steps down as a member of the management committee of the SUB and from the executive board of Credit Suisse (Switzerland).
  • Her successor hasn't yet been named.
  • She has been with the company since 2005 and from 2013 to 2015 served as head of Private Banking & Wealth Management Business Risk Management.
  • After suffering ~$5.5B in losses from the Archegos collapse, a number of executives left the bank, including its chief risk officer and the head of its investment bank.
