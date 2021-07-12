Alphatec jumps 15% after Q2 preliminary results
Jul. 12, 2021
- Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) provides preliminary revenue results for the Q2:
- U.S. revenue, excluding the impact of EOS imaging, expected to range from $55.4M-56M, reflecting growth of 92.1-94.2% compared to Q2 2020.
- Total revenue, excluding the impact of EOS imaging, expected to range from $55.8M-56.4M, reflecting growth of 88.2-90.2% compared to the Q2 2020, vs. consensus of $45.6M
- A look at what consensus revenue estimates for the upcoming quarters look like:
- Consensus EPS estimate of -$0.19.
- Total cash at June 30, 2021, of at least $74M, in addition to available borrowings of $40M under existing term loan.
- “Portfolio-wide momentum is driving aggressive U.S. revenue growth and gives us confidence that organic U.S. revenue growth will exceed 50% this year. The spine prowess we are building has clearly begun to deliver, but we are just getting started. The PTP technique is gaining momentum and can not only penetrate, but more importantly, expand the minimally invasive market for spine. Our increasingly competitive portfolio is enabling us to capture more of each procedural opportunity, and we have vast potential to continue to grow ATEC’s U.S. footprint. We also just closed the EOS imaging transaction, which will bring unprecedented clinical information into the O.R. and extend our reach into EOS’ high-caliber account base. ATEC is exceptionally well-positioned to continue to earn surgeon confidence and market share.” said Pat Miles, Chairman and CEO.
