Allena Pharma provides update on clinical development programs: ALLN-346 and ALLN-177
Jul. 12, 2021 9:33 AM ETAllena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ALNA)ALNABy: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor
- Allena Pharmaceuticals (ALNA) provides progress updates on its clinical programs: ALLN-346 in development for the treatment of patients with hyperuricemia and gout in the setting of chronic kidney disease (CKD) and reloxaliase (ALLN-177) in development for the treatment of patients with enteric hyperoxaluria.
- ALLN-346: Phase 1b Study Results and Planned Phase 2A Program
- The Company recently completed a Phase 1b multiple ascending dose study of ALLN-346 which included 18 healthy volunteers. ALLN-346 was well tolerated with no significant safety signals and serious adverse events.
- The Company is preparing to initiate two Phase 2a studies to obtain initial bioactivity data and additional safety data for ALLN-346 in patients with hyperuricemia and gout during Q3 2021. Initial results from the Phase 2a program are expected during Q4 2021.
- An inpatient study (Study 201) is planned to initially enroll 12 patients with hyperuricemia for a period of one week.
- An outpatient study (Study 202) is planned to enroll 24 patients during a two-week treatment period.
- Key bioactivity endpoints of both the studies will include serum uric acid level, 24-hour urine uric acid level, and renal clearance of uric acid.
- Reloxaliase: Revised Plan for First Interim Analysis
- URIROX-2 is designed to evaluate the safety and efficacy of reloxaliase in patients with enteric hyperoxaluria over a minimum treatment period of two years.
- The trial is designed to enroll 200 patients. The primary efficacy endpoint is the percent change from baseline in 24-hour UOx excretion during weeks 1-4.
- Secondary endpoints include the percent change from baseline in 24-hour UOx excretion during weeks 16-24 and the proportion of subjects with a ≥ 20% reduction from baseline in 24-hour UOx excretion during Weeks 1-4.
- The Company does not anticipate any changes to the planned second interim analysis, which will also include an assessment of the secondary endpoint of change in UOx levels during weeks 16-24 and of unblinded kidney stone events.
- The Company expects to provide revised guidance on its expectations for the timing of the second interim analysis and topline data from the URIROX-2 study following completion of the initial interim analysis in Q1 2022.