Berkshire Grey reports $95M in backlog
Jul. 12, 2021 9:34 AM ETBerkshire Grey, Inc. (BGRY)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor1 Comment
- AI-enabled robotic solutions provider, Berkshire Grey reported backlog of $95M compared to $70M as of Dec.31, 2020 led by growth in orders in the grocery and parcels verticals.
- The company contracted for ~94% of forecasted 2021 revenue; its earlier disclosed revenue guidance of ~$59M for 2021 is unchanged.
- The company signed four new partnerships to broaden the company's go-to market strategy.
- Berkshire Grey entered into a definitive agreement with Revolution Acceleration Acquisition (NASDAQ:RAAC) in February last week thereby leading to in Berkshire Grey becoming a publicly listed company early in Q3.