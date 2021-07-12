Strong/MDI Screen Systems team up with Illuminarium Experiences

Jul. 12, 2021

  • Strong/MDI Screen Systems, a wholly owned subsidiary of Ballantyne Strong (NYSE:BTN) has partnered with Illuminarium Experiences on the opening of their first location in Atlanta, Georgia.
  • Illuminarium Atlanta presents WILD, utilizing cinematic immersion to allow visitors to experience the watering holes, sweeping plains and majestic landscapes of Africa and come "face to face" with the world's most exotic animals.
  • To create a larger-than-life immersive virtual reality experience, Strong/MDI produced the proprietary, high contrast Orion optical coating applied to all the projection walls within the venue, as well as providing the patented speaker panels which allow the audio to penetrate through a solid projection surface with minimal distortion that is invisible to the human eye.
