Desktop Metal acquires multi-material deposition systems maker Aerosint
Jul. 12, 2021 9:38 AM ETDesktop Metal, Inc. (DM)DMBy: Ravikash, SA News Editor11 Comments
- Desktop Metal (DM -1.8%) acquired Aerosint, a maker of multi-material deposition systems for powder-based additive manufacturing (AM) solutions.
- Aerosint's patented selective powder deposition technology enables full three-dimensional control of material placement during printing and can be integrated into any powder bed AM process, such as laser powder bed fusion, binder jetting, high-speed sintering or selective laser sintering.
- “This transaction advances our strategy to own differentiated print technologies that enable an expanding set of AM 2.0 applications at scale,” said Desktop Metal Founder and CEO Ric Fulop.
- Fulop further noted that multi-material printing is the next frontier in AM. "Today people print parts, but in the future, people will look to print full products, which may be composed of multiple materials."
- Aerosint will operate as a wholly owned subsidiary of Desktop Metal and continue to be led by its founders Edouard Moens de Hase and Matthias Hick, who will serve as managing director and innovation director of the Aerosint business, respectively.
- Desktop Metal said Aerosint multi-material products and services will continue to be available to the AM industry with integration into Desktop Metal platforms targeted within the next two years.
- Source: Press Release