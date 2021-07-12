Medexus and medac ink licensing agreement for treosulfan in Canada
Jul. 12, 2021
- Medexus Pharmaceuticals (OTCQX:MEDXF) announces that it has entered into a licensing agreement with medac GmbH to commercialize treosulfan, a bifunctional alkylating agent, in Canada.
- Treosulfan will be marketed in Canada under the brand name Trecondyv and indicated in combination with fludarabine as part of a conditioning treatment prior to allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation.
- Medexus will be responsible for selling and marketing the product, while medac will be responsible for the manufacturing and supply.
- Medexus also said that it is preparing for the launch of treosulfan in the U.S. with the Prescription Drug User Fee Act date approaching on August 11.