Verizon, Huawei settling patent lawsuits - Reuters
Jul. 12, 2021 9:40 AM ETVerizon Communications Inc. (VZ)VZBy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor7 Comments
- Just days after one of their lawsuits moved forward, Huawei and Verizon (NYSE:VZ) have agreed to settle patent litigation, Reuters reports.
- The companies are settling a pair of suits covering their patent dispute. They've filed joint motions to dismiss both cases, as well as Verizon's counterclaims in the matter.
- And a settlement announcement is expected today.
- One of the two suits - covering a small number of patents related to optical transport networks - got its trial start late last week in Texas. The other was set to go to trial in October.