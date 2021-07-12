Mastercard and Major League Baseball extend 20+-year partnership
Jul. 12, 2021 10:13 AM ETMastercard Incorporated (MA)MABy: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Mastercard ((MA +0.1%)) and Major League Baseball enter a multi-year extension to the partnership and Mastercard's ongoing role as Presenting Sponsor of the All-Star game.
- Through the partnership, Mastercard works with MLB to provide fans with touchless contactless point-of-sale systems, reverse ATMs, and enhanced e-commerce checkout experience with Click to Pay on MLB digital platforms. The partnership has existed for 20+ years.
- Mastercard also adds MLB as a member of its Priceless Planet Coalition, a reforestation program that aims to restore 100M trees by 2025 to mitigate climate change.
- In response to the ramifications of the pandemic for small businesses, the partnership is launching the Home Team Advantage Small Business Contest during this year's All-Star game.
- Small businesses in Atlanta, Boston, and Los Angeles can enter for a chance to win $10K, a Mastercard Digital Doors toolkit, in-stadium assets and a trip for winner, and 1 guest to attend a 2021 MLB World Series game.
