  • Mastercard ((MA +0.1%)) and Major League Baseball enter a multi-year extension to the partnership and Mastercard's ongoing role as Presenting Sponsor of the All-Star game.
  • Through the partnership, Mastercard works with MLB to provide fans with touchless contactless point-of-sale systems, reverse ATMs, and enhanced e-commerce checkout experience with Click to Pay on MLB digital platforms. The partnership has existed for 20+ years.
  • Mastercard also adds MLB as a member of its Priceless Planet Coalition, a reforestation program that aims to restore 100M trees by 2025 to mitigate climate change.
  • In response to the ramifications of the pandemic for small businesses, the partnership is launching the Home Team Advantage Small Business Contest during this year's All-Star game.
  • Small businesses in Atlanta, Boston, and Los Angeles can enter for a chance to win $10K, a Mastercard Digital Doors toolkit, in-stadium assets and a trip for winner, and 1 guest to attend a 2021 MLB World Series game.
  • Consumer spending momentum continues in June, according to Visa and Mastercard reports.
