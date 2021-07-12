Reinsurance Group of America upgraded to Overweight as COVID recedes
Jul. 12, 2021 10:00 AM ETReinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (RGA)RGABy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- JPMorgan analyst Jimmy Bhullar upgrades Reinsurance Group of America (RGA +1.0%) to Overweight due to declining global COVID cases and deaths and potential upside to consensus EPS estimates.
- Also points to likely resumption of stock buybacks and the stock's significant underperformance.
- Overall, Bhullar's fundamental outlook for the life insurance sector remains downbeat, though he believes the stocks offer attractive risk-reward in the near-term. "The lag effect of a strong equity market should lift results" in Q2 and Q3 2021, he writes in a note to clients.
- Also expects most companies to engage in share buybacks and increase dividends; also sees sales growth improving from easy comps.
- Bhullar's Overweight rating contrasts with the Neutral Quant rating, which assigns poor grades in Momentum and Revisions, and the average Wall Street rating of Neutral (2 Very Bullish, 1 Bullish, 4 Neutral, 1 Bearish, 1 Very Bearish).
