Reinsurance Group of America upgraded to Overweight as COVID recedes

blackred/E+ via Getty Images

  • JPMorgan analyst Jimmy Bhullar upgrades Reinsurance Group of America (RGA +1.0%) to Overweight due to declining global COVID cases and deaths and potential upside to consensus EPS estimates.
  • Also points to likely resumption of stock buybacks and the stock's significant underperformance.
  • Overall, Bhullar's fundamental outlook for the life insurance sector remains downbeat, though he believes the stocks offer attractive risk-reward in the near-term. "The lag effect of a strong equity market should lift results" in Q2 and Q3 2021, he writes in a note to clients.
  • Also expects most companies to engage in share buybacks and increase dividends; also sees sales growth improving from easy comps.
  • Bhullar's Overweight rating contrasts with the Neutral Quant rating, which assigns poor grades in Momentum and Revisions, and the average Wall Street rating of Neutral (2 Very Bullish, 1 Bullish, 4 Neutral, 1 Bearish, 1 Very Bearish).
  • See SA contributor Trapping Value's rationale for a Bullish view on RGA.
