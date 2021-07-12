JinkoSolar claims efficiency record for its advanced solar module
- JinkoSolar (JKS +4.5%) shoots higher at the open after saying it achieved a record 23.53% solar conversion efficiency of its advanced high-efficiency solar module, breaking a previous record also set by the company in January.
- JinkoSolar says the result was independently tested and confirmed by testing service provider TÜV Rheinland.
- The company says the module's breakthrough performance was the result of adopting its TOPCon cell technology fused with a new-type of welding and packaging technology, adding that the module design reduces the internal resistance loss of the module and improves power efficiency and module appearance.
- JinkoSolar and Canadian Solar recently announced plans to list shares on the Shanghai Stock Exchange's STAR Market.