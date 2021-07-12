JinkoSolar claims efficiency record for its advanced solar module

Asian female engineer working with laptop at solar power station during sunset
sinology/Moment via Getty Images

  • JinkoSolar (JKS +4.5%) shoots higher at the open after saying it achieved a record 23.53% solar conversion efficiency of its advanced high-efficiency solar module, breaking a previous record also set by the company in January.
  • JinkoSolar says the result was independently tested and confirmed by testing service provider TÜV Rheinland.
  • The company says the module's breakthrough performance was the result of adopting its TOPCon cell technology fused with a new-type of welding and packaging technology, adding that the module design reduces the internal resistance loss of the module and improves power efficiency and module appearance.
  • JinkoSolar and Canadian Solar recently announced plans to list shares on the Shanghai Stock Exchange's STAR Market.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.