Here To Serve acquires 200M shares of IDGlobal
Jul. 12, 2021 ID Global Corporation (IDGC), Here To Serve (HTSC)
- ICF Industries, subsidiary of Here To Serve (OTCPK:HTSC -0.1%) issues 200M shares of common stock of IDGlobal, a pink sheet OTC markets company (OTCPK:IDGC +7.1%)
- Based on the closing price of IDGC on Friday July 9, 2021, the market value of all the shares of IDGC common stock held by the company is $2,970,000.
- According to Paul Riss, CEO, "IDGC is not operating alone. We are introducing IDGC to accredited investors that seek to make open market purchases. We also plan to help IDGC with contract negotiations, mergers and financial reporting compliance. We are especially excited about IDGC's subsidiary, Noveda, which is a green play we believe will have success under the Biden administration's initiatives to protect the environment."