MoneyGram International intends to offer $415M senior secured notes
Jul. 12, 2021 10:48 AM ETMoneyGram International, Inc. (MGI)MGIBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- MoneyGram International (MGI +5.1%) has launched a private offering of senior secured notes due 2026 with expected proceeds of at least $415M.
- Net proceeds along with proceeds from new senior secured credit facilities will be used to prepay the full amount of indebtedness under its existing senior secured credit facilities, and to pay related accrued interest, fees and expenses.
- The notes are expected to accrue interest payable semi-annually in arrears.
- Final terms of the notes, including interest rate and certain other terms, are yet to be determined.
- There is no assurance that the Company will be able to enter into the New Credit Agreement simultaneously with the issuance of the notes or proposed transaction will be consummated..