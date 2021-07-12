Air France-KLM talking with Boeing, Airbus for 160 new jets
- Boeing (BA +0.2%) edges higher after Air France-KLM (OTCPK:AFRAF) says it started talks with the company and rival Airbus (OTCPK:EADSY, OTCPK:EADSF) for a potential purchase of 160 new single-aisle planes in what could be the biggest-ever order for the carrier.
- The contest likely would match Boeing's 737 MAX against Airbus' narrowbody A320 or A220 jets.
- The order would come after Air France secured a €4B French rescue in April, following €10B in loans and guarantees granted last year by the governments of France and the Netherlands.