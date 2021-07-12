LexisNexis Risk Solutions awarded $1.2B BPA with U.S. Department of Labor
Jul. 12, 2021 11:10 AM ETRELX PLC (RELX)RELXBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- LexisNexis Risk Solutions, a part of RELX (RELX +1.4%) announces that the United States Department of Labor (DOL) has awarded the company a Blanket Purchase Agreement to provide industry leading digital identity verification for state unemployment insurance programs.
- The five-year, $1.2B award is the continuation of longstanding relationships with federal, state, and local agencies.
- The award from the DOL allows LexisNexis Risk Solutions to continue to partner with State Workforce Agencies to "detect and prevent fraud, promote equitable access, and ensure the timely payment of benefits."
- The partnership further solidifies LexisNexis Risk Solutions as a leading provider of frictionless, unbiased identity proofing solutions to government agencies and leverages its market leadership to provide critical assistance to Americans in need.
- "Unemployment fraud has become an epidemic of its own and state UI agencies need a trusted partner with decades of experience to leverage risk-based digital identity verification tools that work equitably and seamlessly," says Haywood Talcove, CEO, Government, LexisNexis Risk Solutions.