ConAgra Brands FQ4 2021 Earnings Preview
Jul. 12, 2021 11:24 AM ETConagra Brands, Inc. (CAG)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- ConAgra Brands (NYSE:CAG) is scheduled to announce FQ4 earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.52 (-30.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.71B (-17.6% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, CAG has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 1 downward.