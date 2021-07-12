QIAGEN posts Q2 preliminary results, cuts FY forecast
Jul. 12, 2021
- QIAGEN (QGEN -4.6%) posts preliminary second-quarter results, and cuts its FY forecast for 2021.
- The company cut its FY 2021 outlook with net sales to grow at least 12% CER (prior outlook of about 18-20% CER) and for adjusted diluted EPS of at least $2.42 CER (prior outlook of about $2.42-2.46 CER). Analysts expect FY EPS of $2.47 per share.
- However, net sales rose 28% (+24% at constant exchange rates, CER) to $567.3M in Q2 2021 and above the outlook for about 20% CER growth.
- Analysts expect the company to post quarterly revenue of 556.26M and profit of $0.63 per share, according to consensus estimates.
- Stronger-than-expected growth trends were seen for non-COVID product groups, rising 52% CER to $407.6M in Q2 2021 and representing 72% of total sales.
- Adjusted earnings per share (EPS) for the second quarter of 2021 are expected to be about $0.66-0.67 ($0.65-0.66 CER) against the outlook for about $0.62-0.64 CER, and an increase of about 21% from $0.55 in the second quarter of 2020.
- The company also announced plans for a new $100M share repurchase program.
- The company's chief executive officer Thierry Bernard called the company's preliminary numbers "excellent", and said that it was driven by "outstanding performance" in its non-COVID product groups.
- "We anticipate ongoing strong demand in these product groups in the second half of 2021, as we aim for at least 20% CER growth for the full year and for these product groups to represent the majority of our sales," he added.
- Full Q2 results are expected to be announcement on July 29, 2021.