  • The Federal Trade Commission has opened an in-depth investigation into Amazon.com's (AMZN -0.5%) $8.5B deal for MGM (OTC:MGMB), The Information reports.
  • That's an indicator that the closing is a long time off, after a probe that could run six months or more.
  • The FTC was already set to review the deal after negotiating with the Justice Dept.
  • It also indicates that the FTC under new leader Lina Khan may be energized to take a harder look at even smaller deals from Amazon in industries where it doesn't already have a strong position, the report notes.
