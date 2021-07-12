FTC opens thorough probe into Amazon's $8.5B MGM acquisition - report
Jul. 12, 2021 12:08 PM ETAmazon.com, Inc. (AMZN), MGMBAMZN, MGMBBy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor17 Comments
- The Federal Trade Commission has opened an in-depth investigation into Amazon.com's (AMZN -0.5%) $8.5B deal for MGM (OTC:MGMB), The Information reports.
- That's an indicator that the closing is a long time off, after a probe that could run six months or more.
- The FTC was already set to review the deal after negotiating with the Justice Dept.
- It also indicates that the FTC under new leader Lina Khan may be energized to take a harder look at even smaller deals from Amazon in industries where it doesn't already have a strong position, the report notes.