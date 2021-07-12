Iconic barbecue-grill firm Weber files for IPO days after rival Traeger does the same (update)
Jul. 12, 2021 12:20 PM ETTraeger, Inc. (COOK), WEBRCOOK, WEBRBy: Jerry Kronenberg, SA News Editor5 Comments
- Weber Inc. (WEBR) filed Monday for an IPO that reportedly could value the iconic barbecue-grill maker at up to $6B.
- The 69-year-old company filed an S-1 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission to list its Class A shares on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol “WEBR.”
- Weber wrote that it planned to raise $100M through the initial public offering, although that’s just a placeholder value.
- The filing included few other details, such as how many shares the company plans to offer, an expected price range or how many shares outstanding Weber will have after the IPO.
- That makes calculating the firm’s valuation impossible, although Bloomberg recently cited unnamed sources as saying that WEBR could see a $4B to $6B valuation.
- Weber did write in its S-1 that it’s profitable and has been growing revenues at about a 10% compound annual growth rate since 1980.
- The company added that the COVID-19 outbreak actually “accelerated certain trends that benefited our industry, and … 85% of grillers globally expect to grill as often or more often after the pandemic than they did before the pandemic.”
- The firm said consumers worldwide currently own 50M Weber grills, which the company sells in 78 countries. Weber said that gives it a 24% global market share.
- All in, WEBR said revenues grew 62% year on year in the six months ended March 31 to reach $963.3M. That helped net income shoot up 213% to $73.8M:
- The company added that it sees even more gains ahead. “We have experienced growth in various economic environments and have benefited from lasting consumer shifts in behavior towards outdoor cooking,” WEBR wrote in its S-1.
- “Our track record of growth is driven by our iconic brand, massive installed base of loyal enthusiasts and approximately 26% of our revenues being comprised of accessories and consumables all of which support a predictable, recurring revenue model," the company said.
High-End Grill Maker Traeger Also Plans IPO
- Weber’s IPO filing comes less than a week after rival grill maker Traeger (COOK) submitted paperwork for its own initial public offering, also with a $100M placeholder value. The company plans to list on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol “COOK.”
- Traeger makes high-end grills that list for as much as $2,000, run on wood pellets and are Internet-enabled so that users can monitor, program and control their devices via a smart-phone app.
- Although much smaller than Weber in terms of revenues, Traeger mirrored WBER in reporting big gains in both revenues and profits during the COVID-19 pandemic.
- The company wrote in its S-1 that revenues shot up 50.2% year over year in 2020 to reach $235.6M. That helped COOK earn $31.6M last year vs. losing $29.6M in 2019:
- Seeking Alpha contributor Noah Wilson recently analyzed Traeger’s financials and concluded that “there is a lot to like about Traeger, and investors should pay close attention.”