Tellurian nixes stock, LNG deal with TotalEnergies
Jul. 12, 2021 12:21 PM ETTellurian Inc. (TELL), TTETTE, TELLBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor25 Comments
- Tellurian (TELL +2.3%) discloses it terminated a stock purchase agreement with TotalEnergies (TTE +0.0%) related to the proposed Driftwood LNG export plant in Louisiana.
- In an 8-K filing, Tellurian says it canceled an April 2019 stock purchase agreement in which Total had agreed to purchase and Tellurian had agreed to sell nearly 19.9M common shares for $10.064/share in cash, with an option to buy as many as 1.5M metric tons/year of liquefied natural gas.
- Tellurian says the agreements were ended "because they are not consistent with the commercial agreements that Driftwood LNG... has reached with other counterparties."
- TotalEnergies, which sold 4.56M Tellurian shares as of May 11, was still the third biggest owner of the stock with a 4.95% interest, or 20.29M shares.
- In April 2019, Total agreed to invest $700M in Tellurian and the planned Driftwood LNG project.