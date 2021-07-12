Tellurian nixes stock, LNG deal with TotalEnergies

Jul. 12, 2021 12:21 PM ETTellurian Inc. (TELL), TTETTE, TELLBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor25 Comments

Gas storage
trait2lumiere/E+ via Getty Images

  • Tellurian (TELL +2.3%) discloses it terminated a stock purchase agreement with TotalEnergies (TTE +0.0%) related to the proposed Driftwood LNG export plant in Louisiana.
  • In an 8-K filing, Tellurian says it canceled an April 2019 stock purchase agreement in which Total had agreed to purchase and Tellurian had agreed to sell nearly 19.9M common shares for $10.064/share in cash, with an option to buy as many as 1.5M metric tons/year of liquefied natural gas.
  • Tellurian says the agreements were ended "because they are not consistent with the commercial agreements that Driftwood LNG... has reached with other counterparties."
  • TotalEnergies, which sold 4.56M Tellurian shares as of May 11, was still the third biggest owner of the stock with a 4.95% interest, or 20.29M shares.
  • In April 2019, Total agreed to invest $700M in Tellurian and the planned Driftwood LNG project.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.