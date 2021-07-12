Amid cinema sell-off, IMAX chief says AMC's 2021 surge is good for business
Jul. 12, 2021 By: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor
- Movie theater stocks today are selling the news that Black Widow (DIS +2.3%) lit up the box office with an $80M domestic opening, a record for the pandemic era.
- After the industry's first $100M weekend since March 2020 closings, AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) is 7.6% lower (that following its busiest weekend of the pandemic era).
- And elsewhere among exhibitors, Cineworld (OTCPK:CNNWF) is 8.6% lower; Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) -6.2%; IMAX -3.8%; Marcus (NYSE:MCS) -2.3%; Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI) flat; Cineplex (OTCPK:CPXGF) +0.8%; and National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) -7.3%.
- AMC's 7%-plus drop today isn't making much of a dent in a 2021 performance that is 2,000% higher; the stock closed at $2.12 on Dec. 31 and is sitting at $42.66 now.
- And one rival says that outlier stock surge is good for its business as well.
- “AMC is our partner, not our competitor,” IMAX CEO Richard Gelfond tells CNBC. “I think their valuation is driven by their fanbase and their fanbase loves (CEO) Adam Aron, and they love the asset and they’ve driven that stock to the higher ranges of valuation — and, you know, good for him. We’ve been a beneficiary of that, because they’re our partner. They’re rolling out a lot of screens going forward, and their liquidity is good for us.”
- IMAX is entirely different from AMC, as it benefits from its "asset-like model," with no real estate pacts or net debt, Gelfond notes.
- IMAX drew $12M globally from Black Widow over the weekend. As for that encouraging sign (and before that, a $70M domestic opening from F9 (CMCSA -0.2%)), Gelfond says “It’s a really good, predictable pattern. I’ve always said it’s not going to be a switch. It’s not gonna be one day we’re back to normal. It’s more like a faucet. From my perspective, it looks like the faucet’s working very well.”