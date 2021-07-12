Krispy Kreme spins lower as Reddit traders take aim
Jul. 12, 2021 1:06 PM ETKrispy Kreme, Inc. (DNUT)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor8 Comments
- Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) is down 5.81% to $18.17 as the bouncy trading continues in the company's second run as a publicly-traded restaurant stock. Today's drop coincides with more than 75% of the sector in positive territory for the day.
- Volatility is expected to continue with short interest on DNUT reportedly on the rise and the stock having the third most mentions on Reddit's WallStreetBets, per data from Quiver Quantitative.
- Krispy Kreme priced its IPO on June 30 at $17 per share, a mark which fell below an expected range of $21 to $24. Shares have ranged from $15.50 to $21.69 since the IPO.
- Last week, Seeking Alpha author The Value Investor warned that the Krispy Kreme business still carries quite some debt and faces secular challenges.