Krispy Kreme spins lower as Reddit traders take aim

Jul. 12, 2021

Krispy Kreme Donuts To File For Public Listing
Scott Olson/Getty Images News

  • Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) is down 5.81% to $18.17 as the bouncy trading continues in the company's second run as a publicly-traded restaurant stock. Today's drop coincides with more than 75% of the sector in positive territory for the day.
  • Volatility is expected to continue with short interest on DNUT reportedly on the rise and the stock having the third most mentions on Reddit's WallStreetBets, per data from Quiver Quantitative.
  • Krispy Kreme priced its IPO on June 30 at $17 per share, a mark which fell below an expected range of $21 to $24. Shares have ranged from $15.50 to $21.69 since the IPO.
  • Last week, Seeking Alpha author The Value Investor warned that the Krispy Kreme business still carries quite some debt and faces secular challenges.
