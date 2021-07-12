Origin Agritech higher on expanding GMO trait portfolio
Jul. 12, 2021 1:56 PM ETOrigin Agritech Limited (SEED)SEEDBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Origin Agritech (SEED +32.1%) has entered into an exclusive rights agreement with Biology Research Institute of Chinese Academy of Agricultural Sciences for its drought resistant GMO trait for the full term of the patent.
- The drought-tolerant corn has been approved for production trials from China's Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs.
- Furthermore, Origin has already successfully converted its elite corn hybrids into drought resistant traits.
- Dr. Gengchen Han, Origin Agritech's Chairman, said, "We are very excited to expand our GMO trait portfolio. We believe that drought resistance will be a major area of focus as the effects of climate change come to the forefront of the world's attention."