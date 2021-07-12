Fashion retailer Guess reveals DarkSide ransomware attack

The concept of credit card theft. Hackers with credit cards on laptops use these data for unauthorized shopping. Unauthorized payments from credit card owners. In the hacker"s secret office
jariyawat thinsandee/iStock via Getty Images

  • Guess', Inc (GES -0.2%) recently notified customers of a data breach resulting from a ransomware attack in February.
  • Personal and financial information, including social security and credit/debit card numbers, of approximately 1,300 individuals may have been illegally accessed or acquired.
  • DarkSide ransomware gang, which was also behind the hacking of the Colonial Pipeline, claimed credit for the attack.
  • Guess has implemented additional security measures and is offering free identity theft protection services and one year of Experian credit monitoring to affected customers.
  • Guess', Inc has beaten Wall Street earnings expectations over the past four quarters and is expected to increase its profitability.
