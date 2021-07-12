Fashion retailer Guess reveals DarkSide ransomware attack
- Guess', Inc (GES -0.2%) recently notified customers of a data breach resulting from a ransomware attack in February.
- Personal and financial information, including social security and credit/debit card numbers, of approximately 1,300 individuals may have been illegally accessed or acquired.
- DarkSide ransomware gang, which was also behind the hacking of the Colonial Pipeline, claimed credit for the attack.
- Guess has implemented additional security measures and is offering free identity theft protection services and one year of Experian credit monitoring to affected customers.
- Guess', Inc has beaten Wall Street earnings expectations over the past four quarters and is expected to increase its profitability.