Nio gains after Power Day reveals impress analysts
Jul. 12, 2021 NIO Inc. (NIO)
- Nio (NIO +2.0%) is drawing favorable attention from Wall Street analysts for its Power Day announcements.
- The Chinese electric vehicle maker expects its comprehensive charging services to help mitigate range anxiety and increase new energy vehicle penetration. Crucially, BofA notes that Nio also announced it would share its public charging infrastructures and BaaS/fast battery swap technology with other auto companies.
- Deutsche Bank thinks Nio's ability to "seamlessly integrate multiple methods of energy replenishment" into its ecosystem has resonated extremely well with Chinese customers. The firm points to the nearly 3M battery swaps conducted since the program’s inception. Nio is called a pioneer of battery as a service.
- Nio is higher on the day and trades comfortably above the 50-day, 100-day and 200-day moving averages.